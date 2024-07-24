OSP declares three public officers wanted in connection with bribery, abuse of public office, and corruption

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared Sadia Alhassan wanted for her involvement in investigations related to corruption and corruption-related offences, including bribery and abuse of public office.



She may be hiding in Central, Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern, or other regions.



Additionally, the OSP has declared Francis Asare and Anthony Gyasi wanted for similar charges, including aiding and abetting other public officers in abusing their offices for profit.



The OSP continues to intensify its efforts to combat corruption and hold individuals accountable for their actions.