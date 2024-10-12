OSP petitioned to probe alleged bribery during recently held IPAC meeting

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: 3news

Mark Ewusi, Convenor of Election Watch Ghana and National Youth Organizer for the People’s National Convention (PNC), has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate bribery allegations during an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on October 1.



He claims that money was shared among select party representatives before the meeting, alleging he received GHC3,000 from a Liberal Party executive.



Ewusi argues this practice undermines democracy.



However, Jerry Apawu, the executive who gave him the money, stated it was a loan to help with Ewusi's rent, not a bribe.



The IPAC meeting discussed a petition for a forensic audit of the voters' register.