OSP probes GRA, Tata scandal

General News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has agreed to investigate a petition from journalist Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona regarding a potentially fraudulent contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Tata/IPMC Consulting Services.



Dowuona alleges the contract for an Integrated Tax Administration System was awarded without proper bidding, bypassing Axon Information Systems, which had successfully managed a similar system.



He has called for a freeze on payments to Tata until the investigation is complete, highlighting concerns over transparency in public procurement processes.



The OSP's investigation could impact future government contracts in Ghana.