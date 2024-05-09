OSP recovers $40m from counterfeit syndicates and suspended transactions

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has successfully recovered $40 million from counterfeit syndicates as part of its efforts to combat corruption.



Additionally, the OSP has recovered GH¢6.8 billion and the equivalence of $528 million from government transactions that were suspended due to corruption risk assessments.



These efforts were disclosed by Sammy Darko, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications of OSP, at the 14th Regional heads of anti-corruption agencies from Commonwealth Africa.



The ongoing conference aims to strengthen institutions and promote transparency in the fight against corruption across Commonwealth member countries in Africa.



Mr. Darko highlighted that the OSP has also saved the state GH¢101 million, equivalent to $7.7 million, through interventions in cases such as bloated contracts.



Despite these achievements, the OSP faces challenges such as gaps in Ghana's anti-corruption framework, poor collaboration among law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, and sponsored attacks and propaganda.



Insufficient funding is also a major challenge for the office, as it is for many public institutions in Ghana. To address these challenges, the OSP is advocating for the Corruption Practices Act in Ghana, which would consolidate all corruption and corruption-related offences into one specific law.



Mr. Darko also mentioned the introduction of unexplained wealth orders as a measure to enable the confiscation of wealth that cannot be sufficiently explained as originating from legitimate sources.



Despite these challenges, the OSP remains encouraged by its achievements and is optimistic about achieving more with the support of other anti-corruption institutions, the judiciary, civil society groups, and the public.