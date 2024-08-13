You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969757

OSP’s report on Airbus scandal is very scandalous – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) report clearing former President John Mahama of wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal, calling it "scandalous."

The OSP had identified Mahama as "Government Official One" but found no evidence of misconduct. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued that the OSP lacks the authority to exonerate individuals, as only a court can do so.

He also questioned the OSP's reliance on foreign courts for further evidence and highlighted that crime investigations are ongoing and cases should not be fully closed without definitive conclusions.

