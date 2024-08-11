You are here: HomeNews2024 08 11Article 1969037

OSP’s work on Airbus scandal was shoddy and not meticulous -Lawyer

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Human rights advocate Oliver Barker-Vormawor has criticized the Special Prosecutor’s report on the Airbus scandal, led by Kissi Adjabeng, as lacking in thoroughness and commitment.

Barker-Vormawor, in a Facebook post, described both the Airbus and Adu Boahen reports as "shoddy," questioning the Special Prosecutor's diligence and understanding of his role.

He called for Adjabeng’s resignation after a new president assumes office, suggesting that the current Special Prosecutor might be either "tired or dejected" and is not performing adequately.

