Obaapa Christy’s ex husband, Pastor Love jailed 48 months

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Pastor Hammond Love has been sentenced to 48 months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing a Toyota Highlander.



In 2016, the car’s owner, Samuel Amankwah, had asked Pastor Love to clear it and initially consented to sell it for $50,000.



However, Amankwah later decided to keep the car until he arrived in Ghana in April 2017.



When he arrived, Pastor Love could not produce the vehicle.



He had sold it for GHC 80,000 without Amankwah's permission, claiming to have used the money to pay off a loan.



The court rejected his plea for leniency, emphasizing the need for integrity in his position.