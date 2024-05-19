Obiri Boahen advocates for Queenmothers' inclusion in Regional House of Chiefs

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Obiri Boahen, a private legal practitioner, has called for the inclusion of Queenmothers in the Regional House of Chiefs.



He argued that the exclusion of Queenmothers from these meetings is both discriminatory and unconstitutional, highlighting the need for their participation.



According to Wontumionline reports, Lawyer Obiri Boahen emphasized that the definition of a Chief inherently includes Queenmothers, making their exclusion unjustifiable.



He pointed out that Queenmothers hold the same status as Chiefs and should therefore be entitled to participate in the Regional House of Chiefs.



Furthermore, Obiri Boahen asserted that Queenmothers should receive the same allowances as their male counterparts, given their equal status and responsibilities within the traditional leadership structure.



He emphasized that denying them these allowances is unfair and needs to be addressed.



He criticized the current dynamics within the Regional House of Chiefs, attributing the marginalization of Queenmothers partly to their own lack of assertiveness in claiming their rightful positions.



According to him, Queenmothers need to be more proactive in advocating for their inclusion and rights.