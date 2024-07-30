Obiri Boahen calls for prosecution over $2 million Sky Train Project failure

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Former NPP deputy general secretary Obiri Boahen has called for accountability over the failed Sky Train Project, labeling it a major misuse of state resources.



He criticized the $2 million spent on the project, which was intended to build a 194-kilometer train line in Greater Accra but never materialized due to COVID-19-related delays.



Boahen has announced plans to file a Right to Information application to uncover the reasons behind the project's failure and is demanding prosecution of those responsible.



He believes the funds could have been better spent on beneficial programs like the free SHS initiative.