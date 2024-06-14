You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950419
Source: GNA

Obiri Boahen calls for well-armed military, police at polling stations

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen has urged President Akufo-Addo to deploy fully armed military and police at election hotspots on December 7, 2024.

He believes this will ensure a peaceful and violence-free election.

Boahen emphasized the importance of security forces disciplining troublemakers to maintain peace and stability.

He criticized desperate politicians for compromising peace, warning against political turmoil.

Acknowledging economic challenges, Boahen expressed confidence that the next NPP government, under Dr. Bawumia, would stabilize and improve the nation's economic situation.

