Obtain teaching registration, licensing through special dispensation – NTC to non-professional teachers

General News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: GNA

The National Teaching Council (NTC) and the Ghana Education Service are urging non-professional teachers in basic and secondary institutions to register for teaching licenses through a special dispensation.



This opportunity is available to in-service non-professional teachers employed before September 2018, allowing them to secure full licenses within two years after upgrading to professional status.



The exemption period ends in December 2024.



Recent compliance checks revealed 7,100 unqualified teachers in senior high schools across six regions.



The initiative aims to support an estimated 30,000 non-professional teachers in obtaining necessary credentials.



Detailed arrangements, including fees, will be announced soon.