Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A 21-year-old sales boy has been electrocuted in Antoboase, Obuasi.



The victim, Tochukwu Leonard, was hanging clothes to dry when the incident occurred. He was rushed to AGA Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The police were notified, and his body was identified at the hospital morgue.