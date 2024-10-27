You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1998974

Source: GNA

Obuasi: Catholic Voices GH choral peace concert unites NPP, NDC

At the Old Magistrate Court in Wawase, Obuasi East District, NPP and NDC leaders joined stakeholders at a peace concert, dancing together to patriotic tunes ahead of the 2024 elections.

Organized by Catholic Voices GH, the event, titled Ghana Asomdwoe, aimed to promote unity and calm as December 7 approaches.

Representatives from the police, NCCE, clergy, civil society, and media attended, showing shared dedication to peaceful elections.

Executive Director Joseph Owusu-Addo urged all to uphold peace, stating that division has no place in Ghana's democracy, leaving attendees inspired to champion unity.

