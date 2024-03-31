Obuasi: Heavy rainfall causes extensive damage in Anyinam

Regional News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

After a recent heavy rainfall in Anyinam, a suburb of Obuasi Municipal, extensive damage amounting to millions of Ghana cedis occurred, leading to the destruction of various properties.



Household items such as television sets, clothing, furniture, and mattresses were among the casualties.



Furthermore, the downpour caused significant damage to the fence wall of the AGA Obuasi mine, resulting in a tragic incident where 30 goats lost their lives due to the collapse of the barrier.



In response to the devastation, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, the parliamentary candidate for Obuasi West Constituency representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the affected areas to assess the situation and offer support.



Expressing concern for the affected individuals, Kannin urged authorities to promptly provide assistance to those impacted by the rainstorm, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention to alleviate the suffering of the affected residents.



Affected community members recounted their distressing experiences, highlighting efforts to involve relevant authorities such as the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and AGA Obuasi mine officials to address the aftermath of the destruction caused by the collapsed fence wall and subsequent loss of livestock.