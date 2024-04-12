Obuasi Municipal Assembly assists Korfekrom rainstorm victims with GH¢270K relief package

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following heavy rainfall that left many homeless, the Obuasi Municipal Assembly has stepped in to provide relief to the victims.



The Assembly's intervention comes as a proactive measure to support those affected by the disaster.



Elijah Adansi Bonnah, the Municipal Chief Executive, emphasized the importance of external support in rebuilding lives after such natural calamities.



According to Adom Online, during a presentation ceremony, the Assembly handed over relief items worth GH¢270,000 to the victims.



These included 1,655 pieces of wood, 130 packets of roofing sheets, and 50 bags of cement. Additionally, the Assembly has undertaken to cover medical expenses for the victims.



Elijah Adansi Bonnah announced that individuals who had already begun roof repairs before the donation would receive financial assistance to help cover their expenses.



Expressing their gratitude, some of the beneficiaries of the relief package acknowledged that the assistance had brought hope in the midst of adversity. One beneficiary mentioned plans to use the financial support to settle debts incurred during the rebuilding process.



The gesture from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly is seen as a lifeline for those affected by the rainstorm disaster, providing them with much-needed support as they work to rebuild their lives.