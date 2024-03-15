Obuasi West MP urges political parties to adopt realistic manifestoes for 2024 elections

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, has called on all political parties participating in the 2024 elections to adopt a more realistic and accountable approach in their manifestoes.



Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express, Mr. Kwarteng cautioned against the tradition of making extravagant promises in manifestoes, citing the current economic challenges facing the nation.



He emphasized the need for manifestoes to move away from unrealistic pledges, stating that there is currently limited capacity to fulfill such promises.



“We should stop promising things that can never be delivered. Instead, we should say, 'It is time for work, and if you elect me I will hold your hands for us to work together.’”



Mr. Kwarteng advocated for a candid acknowledgment of past mistakes and a clear articulation of how political parties intend to address the root causes of the country's economic crisis.



Mr. Kwarteng stressed the importance of building a culture of accountability and responsibility, where elected officials work collaboratively with citizens to effect meaningful change.



He called for a shift in political rhetoric towards a message of shared responsibility and collective action, urging politicians to focus on practical solutions that address the needs and concerns of the electorate.