You are here: HomeNews2024 09 18Article 1983134

General News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

October 18 deadline set for completing passport applications, Ministry warns

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ministry urged applicants to act promptly to ensure their applications remain valid The Ministry urged applicants to act promptly to ensure their applications remain valid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a firm deadline of October 18, 2024, for all passport applicants who made payments before April 1, 2024, to complete their biometric data at the designated Passport Application Centres (PACs).

After this date, applications submitted under the previous fee structure of GH¢100.00 and GH¢150.00 will no longer be valid if biometric information has

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment