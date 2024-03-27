Oda MP injects GH¢1 million into roads construction

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

After being stalled in 2021 due to insufficient funds, construction work on the Akyem Oda town and bypass roads has been reinvigorated, all thanks to the intervention of Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda.



Acquah personally contributed GH¢1 million to Jo Mint Associate Limited, the construction firm handling the project, to kickstart the work.



The contractor has already finished constructing the two-kilometer bypass road, which connects the main Oda-Agona Swedru road at SDA Junction to the Oda-New Abirem road at Sabbah Sawmills, by applying the second layer of bitumen on the road surface.



Meanwhile, other roads in the central part of Oda are nearing completion, with only the application of bitumen left to be done.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Oda, Joseph Mintah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jo Mint Associate Limited, expressed confidence that the entire project would be completed by the end of the year, giving Oda a much-needed facelift.



Mintah commended MP Acquah for his dedication to the development of his constituency. He also appealed to the Minister of Roads to promptly pay him and other contractors working on various road projects across the country to ensure timely completion of their projects.



The revival of the Akyem Oda town and bypass roads construction project highlights the impact that proactive leadership and individual commitment can have on community development.



Acquah's intervention serves as a reminder of the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing infrastructure projects and improving the livelihoods of residents.