Odike advises Mahama against Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of the Union Government, has raised objections to John Mahama's potential selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general election.



Expressing concerns about Opoku-Agyemang's age, Odike suggested that, at 70, she might be unfit for the role and should consider retiring from public life.



During an appearance on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM, Odike argued that advanced age, particularly during menopause, could impact cognitive abilities and physical coordination in women.



He urged Mahama to reconsider his choice and opt for a more capable candidate, especially from the Ashanti region, which has historically supported the NDC.



Despite these objections, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC unanimously endorsed the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate.



Mahama, in response, praised Opoku-Agyemang’s qualities and announced that the official public announcement of his running mate would occur on March 7, 2024.