Odike set to return to Kumasi for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign despite banishment

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Akwasi Addai Odike, a member of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, is set to return to Kumasi on Wednesday to launch a political tour supporting Alan Kyerematen’s 2024 presidential bid.



This symbolizes a return after being expelled by the Kumasi Traditional Council in 2022 for speaking out against chiefs regarding their position on illegal mining (galamsey).



Odike plans to use this tour to rally support for Kyerematen and begin a nationwide campaign.



His return could signal either a reconciliation with the traditional authorities or a renewed political confrontation as he advocates for change in his home region.