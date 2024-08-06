You are here: HomeNews2024 08 06Article 1967387

Source: GNA

Odomase Hausa community gets new chief

Mr. Alhassan Tariq Saeed, CEO of Kenzie Fashion Institute, has been enstooled as the Hausa Chief of Odomase in Sunyani West Municipality, taking on the title Mai Martaba Alhassan Tariq Saeed.

The Bono Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, with input from Odomase's leaders, appointed him to this role.

Chief Saeed, who is married with five children, is tasked with uniting and advancing the Hausa community.

At his enstoolment ceremony, Haji Osmanu Musah urged community support for Saeed and emphasized humility and fairness in leadership.

Nana Kwabena Ofori II advised local youth to avoid substance abuse and focus on productive pursuits.

