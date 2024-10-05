You are here: HomeNews2024 10 05Article 1989608

Source: ahotoronline.com

Officials of the National Cathedral Secretariate still receive salary after 31 months after project halted – Okudzeto reveals

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has alleged that despite the 31-month halt in the National Cathedral project, members of its secretariat are still receiving salaries.

He claims evidence from his interns shows recent payments, even though construction has been stalled since March 2022.

Ablakwa criticized the government for paying these officials while essential workers, like mortuary staff, university workers, and teachers, are protesting over poor conditions and unpaid salaries.

He questioned the government's priorities, highlighting the neglect of key sectors.

