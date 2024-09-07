Offinso Chieftaincy Dispute: Queen Mother sues to overturn new chief’s enstoolment

Regional News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Offinso Traditional Area is facing a legal dispute over the enstoolment of its new chief, Nana Kwaku Amoako Poku (Nana Dwamena Akenten II).



The Paramount Queen Mother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, has filed a petition to nullify his enstoolment, claiming it violated customary procedures.



She states that she nominated Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, who was approved by the Kingmakers.



The Queen Mother alleges the enstoolment was enforced with armed military presence, and she is seeking a court order to prevent Nana Amoako Poku from performing as Offinsohene.



The case remains unresolved at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs.