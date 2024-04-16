You are here: HomeNews2024 04 16Article 1931075

Offinso Kayera community urges Bryan Acheampong to become Chief

The community leaders and youth organizations of Offinso Kayera in the Ashanti Region have made a plea to Member of Parliament for Kwahu East, Bryan Acheampong, to consider assuming the mantle of chief in their area, following a prolonged vacancy in the traditional position after the demise of Karikari Wiafi-Ababio.

In a press briefing, the youth of Offinso Kayera stated their conviction that Dr. Bryan Acheampong, belonging to the Ayensua Kokoo Asona Abusua royal gate, is the most suitable candidate to fill the vacant chieftaincy position, citing his familial ties to the area and the potential for progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Representatives of the community expressed optimism that by throwing their support behind him, they can collaboratively strive for the development and welfare of their locality, believing that his stewardship would mark a significant turning point for Offinso Kayera.

