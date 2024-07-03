Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes in head-on collision, two burnt to ashes, two in critical conditions (Video)

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

In a tragic accident at Kwaagyekrom near Offinso Anyinasuso in the Ashanti Region, two people have been burnt to ashes and two others are in critical condition after a head-on collision between two motorcycles on July 2, 2024.



Eyewitnesses reported that Mr. Abu, 47, and Aminu, 20, died instantly, with one burned beyond recognition.



The injured have been taken to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while the deceased bodies were transported to Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital.



The community is in shock, and police are investigating the cause of the accident.