Offinso Queenmother challenges destoolment, asserts authority in letter to Asantehene

Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, the wife of Offinso Manhene who was recently destooled by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has boldly proclaimed that she remains the queenmother of Offinso. This assertion comes through a letter purportedly issued by Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to the Asantehene.



In the letter, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko declares her nomination of Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong as the Paramount Chief of the Offinso Traditional Area, following customary procedures and approval from all kingmakers.



She further asserts her authority as the Queenmother and claims that no individual has been selected to fill the position of paramount chief in Offinso.



On January 11, 2024, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II assigned a significant task to the newly installed Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II. This task involved finding a suitable replacement for Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, emphasizing the need for smooth collaboration between the new Omanhene and the chosen candidate.



The absence of an Ohemaa (queenmother) alongside the Manhene presents a challenge to the traditional chieftaincy system in Offinso, highlighting the importance of resolving the situation promptly.



