Offinso stool saga: KK Sarpong is not a royal – Traditional Council declares

Elders of the Kumasi Traditional Council have declared that a nominee to the vacant Offinso stool is not a royal and thus, cannot lay claim to the throne.



The nominee in question is Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, alias KK Sarpong; a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).



The Kumasi Traditional Council on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, held a press conference at which they specifically addressed issues around the vacant stool.



A representative of the group stated: “Despite all he is doing, we know he is not a royal. How did we know? His family lineage shows that the woman he came from, claiming she was a royal, the Ahwiriem Royal House knows that she did not give birth, so, how did he come from her?



“Of important note is that no Asantehene belittles tradition, same is the case with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has given Offinsohemaa the leverage to play her part in nominating a candidate, presenting that candidate to the authorities who will appoint same.



“We are surprised at her insistence on KK Sarpong, knowing well that he is not a royal. The world must know that Otumfuo is not seeking to change any tradition but to enforce what is fair and right,” he stressed.



The event was held by chiefs representing various divisions of the council including Nana Gyedu Kumaninin IV, Amakye Barehene; Akyeamfour Asafo Boakye, Asafohene; Boakye-Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene; Nana Adu Mensah Asare II, Amakomhene; Nana Apau Sanwoansan, Hemanhene and Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, Hiahene.



While giving an account of Offinso history, the chiefs as part of the press conference, emphasized the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the person vested with the power to confirm the nomination of a person to assume a stool in the Ashanti Kingdom.



The Council members singled out the Queen Mother of Offinso Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko as the instigator behind the rancour that has greeted the rejection of Dr KK Sarpong as her nominee to the late Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III.



The chiefs insisted that even though a non-royal could be elected as Paramount Chief, it was under strict conditions that there was no worthy royal at the time to be elevated to the position.



