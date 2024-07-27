Ofori-Atta incurred huge chunk of the GH¢742bn debt stock, he must account for it – Jantuah

General News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), criticized former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for contributing significantly to Ghana's GHS742 billion public debt through extensive borrowing.



Jantuah called for Ofori-Atta to explain how the borrowed funds were utilized. Commenting on TV3's Big Issue, Jantuah questioned the benefits of the loans and suggested more could have been achieved.



Current Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam stated that the debt, representing 70.6% of GDP, includes GH¢452 billion in external debt and GH¢290 billion in domestic debt, with the increase attributed to cedi depreciation and ongoing creditor disbursements.