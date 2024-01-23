Ofori-Atta resigned from his multi-million dollar company to campaign for Akufo-Addo – Gabby

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Founder and Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta resigned from his multi-million dollar job to campaign for the President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This comes on the back of numerous calls for Mr. Ofori-Atta to be reshuffled considering the abysmal nature of Ghana’s economy.



But speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Otchere-Darko stated that though the calls may be legitimate people have forgotten the sacrifice Mr. Ofori-Atta has made to the President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



“Ken Ofori-Atta actually resigned from his multi-million dollar company to dedicate his life to Akufo-Addo’s campaign and to the NPP. So he is appointed and his appointment is just because he is a family member? Forget the fact that he helped to raise money, he put resources in there, his own resources. He was a critical member of the campaign and he was a successful businessman who had something to contribute.



“The president has about six thousand people to appoint and then you talk about friends. Should he go and appoint his enemies? Focus on what the individual appointed is doing and then let’s talk that’s what it should be,” the Corporate lawyer stated.



According to him, there would also be criticism when people are appointed to positions.



“There are people who think that they can do better than the President, there are people who think that they can do better than the sports minister. There are always people and there are always better people elsewhere.



“But are you going to wait and interview a thousand people before you find the one who’s CV is perfect and who speaks perfectly and give him the job and you realize that he can’t do the job,” he added.



Mr. Otchere-Darko, however, added that President Akufo-Addo is not against reshuffle and he will do so when he is convinced on his mind.



“He is slow to do it because he doesn’t think that I’ve to reshuffle because the Minister has been there too long. Or some people say I should reshuffle, he will weigh it and then he will make a decision,” he added.