‘Oguaa Akoto’ symbolises resilience, adaptation, resourcefulness and not a curse’

Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Professor Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei, a distinguished surveying professor at Cape Coast Technical University, has refuted misconceptions that Cape Coast's symbolic crab, "Akoto," is responsible for the town's slow development.



Speaking at the Osabarimba Public Lecture, Prof. Bamfo-Agyei emphasized that the crab symbolizes resilience, adaptability, and community service, contrary to negative beliefs.



He highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the crab, which represents Cape Coast’s heritage and military triumphs.



The lecture, part of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II's 25th anniversary celebrations, underscored the need to celebrate and leverage the town’s rich cultural identity for development.