Oguaa Traditional Council and UCC collaborate to enhance basic education performance

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Oguaa Traditional Council has announced a partnership with select faculty members of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to elevate the standard of education in basic schools within the metropolis.



This collaboration aims to bolster the quality of teaching and learning at the foundational level, ultimately preparing students for higher education opportunities.



During a recent press briefing, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, emphasized the necessity of this initiative, citing the current subpar state of basic education in the metropolis. He stressed the importance of stakeholders' intervention to uplift the educational standards for the youth's benefit.



Osabarimba Atta II expressed his appreciation to UCC for bestowing upon him an honorary Doctor of Law degree, recognizing his exceptional service to the community and the university. This honor, he stated, would serve as motivation to continue his dedicated service to the people, the university, and humanity at large.



In addition to his gratitude, the traditional leader highlighted his commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship between the university and its host communities.



He pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit for all involved parties.