Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II donates computers to UMaT and Western North schools

Regional News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has received a donation of 20 computers from the President of the National House of Chiefs (NHCs), Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.



The donation was made at the 67th Independence anniversary parade held at Bibiani on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Additionally, four laptop computers were presented by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II to be shared among two basic schools and one Senior High School in the Western North Region.



During a brief presentation ceremony, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, emphasized the importance of technological skills in tertiary institutions.



He stated that the University of Mines and Energy’s satellite campus at Bibiani would be equipped with desktop computers to facilitate access to information, research, interactive learning, and to build the IT skills of the students.



According to him, educators can personalize learning experiences with computer-based learning to meet individual student needs and preferences.



The Paramount Chief also gave out four laptop computers that will be distributed to the overall best-performing Senior High School in WASSCE in 2022 in the Western North Region.



In addition, he gave two laptops that will be given to the best-performing basic school and its runner-up in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II delivered the package to the Regional Education Directorate for onward distribution to deserving schools.



He intends to instill healthy competition and academic excellence in the schools in the region through this donation. Furthermore, he called for unity in the area to help advance their development.



He stressed that "Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to fight the Independence for us in Ghana. So, we want peace, unity, oneness, and hard work for all of us to advance the objective of the country to reach a high-income level."



Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II urged all stakeholders, including chiefs, assembly members, unit committee members, and the people in the area, to join hands together with him to initiate and implement projects that would help improve the living conditions of the people.