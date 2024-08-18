Okada riders advocate review of LI 2180 to legalise their operations

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Okada Riders Association is pushing for changes to the law that criminalizes their commercial operations, citing frequent police harassment.



They are gathering data from members nationwide to strengthen their advocacy for amending the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (LI 2180), which prohibits using motorcycles for commercial purposes.



The Association argues that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) should be held accountable for accidents involving motorcycles, as they issue licenses without proper training.



The group plans to enforce discipline within its ranks and believes better training will reduce traffic violations among riders.