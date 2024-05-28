Okaikoi addresses climate change and sustainable solutions at ALC

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

The 2024 Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, themed "The Era of Hyper-Uncertainty: Innovative Leadership for the New Future," addressed pressing global issues, particularly environmental challenges.



Notable speakers included Andrew Okaikoi from Ghana, Mike Pompeo, Jacinda Ardern, and Nikolaus von Liechtenstein.



Okaikoi emphasized the global nature of climate change, highlighting Ghana's economic and environmental struggles, including threats to cocoa production and increased vulnerability of disabled individuals.



He detailed Ghana's National Adaptation Strategy, which includes climate-smart agriculture and afforestation efforts.



The conference fostered dialogue and collaboration, underscoring the need for unified global action against climate change.