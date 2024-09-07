Okaikwei North NDC boys on the run after vandalising billboards of Ama Dokua

Politics of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Tensions are rising in Okaikwei North, Accra, as NPP supporters accuse the NDC of vandalizing campaign materials of Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the NPP's parliamentary candidate.



Youth, allegedly aligned with the NDC, were filmed destroying NPP billboards and posters, prompting outrage.



The NPP blames Theresa Awuni, the NDC candidate, and youth organizer Libya for orchestrating the attack.



After the incident was reported to Tesano police, a confrontation ensued, with Libya allegedly mobilizing a group to prevent arrests.



The situation has raised concerns about escalating violence ahead of the December elections.