Okatakyie Afrifa accuses Captain Smart of damaging Northern guinea fowl market

Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, a veteran political show host, has accused Captain Smart, a presenter on Onua TV, of harming the market for Guinea fowl business, known as "Akonfem," among traders in the Northern Region.



This accusation stems from Captain Smart's allegations linking the consumption of "Akonfem" to the suspected food poisoning that led to the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.



However, Afrifa-Mensah contests this assertion, arguing that Captain Smart's remarks have negatively impacted the economy of the Northern Region by disrupting the sale of "Akonfem."



"Your reckless media behavior has endangered the economy of the Northern Region," Afrifa-Mensah clashed with Captain Smart over John Kumah's passing," he stated.



On February 21, 2024, Onua TV released a video in which Captain Smart, a TV and radio host at Onua TV, suggested that the Deputy Finance Minister was gravely affected by food poisoning while insinuating that other politicians may also be targets.



These allegations have stirred anxiety among citizens and political stakeholders alike, raising concerns about potential plots to assassinate or defame individuals with political, religious, and business interests.



However, the widow of John Kumah, the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, refuted claims of food poisoning as the cause of her husband's passing.



In an interview with Asaase News, Apostle Lilian Kumah clarified that her husband had been battling a terminal illness for nearly a year, as diagnosed by doctors in Germany. She attributed his passing on March 7, 2024, to this illness rather than food poisoning.





