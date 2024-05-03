You are here: HomeNews2024 05 03Article 1935629

Okoe-Boye attributes hospital project delays to debt exchange program

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the nominated Minister for Health, has identified the renegotiation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) with external creditors as the cause of delays in completing health facilities, including the Tema General Hospital.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the construction of the 400-bed Tema Regional Hospital in 2020 at a cost of €92.7 million to replace the existing Tema General Hospital.

During an inspection of health facilities, Dr. Okoe-Boye assured of the government's commitment to finishing the project despite challenges.

"We are facing delays due to the debt exchange programmes. These projects are not just on paper; they are contracts in progress, and work has commenced on some sites," he explained.

"The Ministry of Finance is actively resolving the debt exchange issues to ensure funding for these projects. We are determined to overcome these challenges," he added.

