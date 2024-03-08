Okoe-Boye defends demolition of La General Hospital

Health News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister-designate for Health, has defended the controversial demolition of La General Hospital, asserting that it was necessary due to severe structural defects that posed a significant risk to patients and staff.



The hospital, initially torn down in 2020, is set for reconstruction following criticism from the public and the Minority in Parliament.



In the recently presented 2024 budget to Parliament, the Finance Minister disclosed that construction work had commenced on the site, signaling the government's commitment to revamping healthcare infrastructure nationwide.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo underscored the government's dedication to transforming the hospital during the project, emphasizing the priority placed on enhancing healthcare services.



During his vetting by the Parliament's Appointments Committee, Dr. Okoe-Boye shared firsthand experiences from his time at La General Hospital, recounting instances of concrete slabs falling from the building, characterizing it as a "death trap."



"Because I worked there, I have a personal experience of some of the discussions that led to demolition. There were occasions while on the ward, a concrete slab would fall off the building and hit the ground. That structure was a death trap," he explained.



Dr. Okoe-Boye revealed that concerns raised by the hospital's management prompted a structural audit, which concluded that the facility was unfit for service.



"I personally visited La General Hospital during my first term, and the management expressed concerns that the facility was not safe for their working environment. These concerns led to a structural audit, which emphatically stated that it was not fit for service," he added.



Dr. Okoe-Boye assured that he would work with the people of La to ensure the successful completion of the hospital project, addressing the long-standing issues surrounding the facility.