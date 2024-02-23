Okoe Boye gifts Teshie Community Clinic a new ambulance

Health News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Okoe Boye, Health Minister designate, has made a noteworthy contribution by donating an ambulance to the Teshie Community Clinic.



This benevolent gesture aims to alleviate the challenges faced by the clinic in transporting patients to referral hospitals.



Present at the event were Mordecai Quarshie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ledzokuku, and Prof. Ahmed Zakariah, the CEO of the National Ambulance Service. Dr. Okoe Boye, in handing over the ambulance, expressed his dedication to the transformation of the constituency.



"This is our new ambulance service. If you encounter an emergency at night, there’s no need to call a taxi. Our ambulance will swiftly transport the patient directly to Ridge or Lekma Hospital. No party card is required upon arrival; immediate attention is guaranteed," assured Dr. Okoe Boye.



Additionally, he announced a partnership with a company to cover GHC3,000 monthly for fuel expenses, ensuring seamless service and relieving financial burdens on patients.