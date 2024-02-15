Okoe Boye pomises to build relationships with people in the health sector

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the nominee for Health Minister, has revealed that he will focus on budiling relationships in his new role in government.



Dr. Okoe Boye, who previously served as Deputy Health Minister from 2020 to 2021, has been nominated to replace Kwaku Agyeman Manu in a reshuffle announced by President Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024. Pending approval by Parliament’s vetting committee, Dr. Okoe Boye is set to return to the health sector as head of the Ministry of Health.



He has promised to ensure that the basic needs of the people who work in the sector are met.



"Sometimes it is not the programmes you introduce into a sector that makes people happy or improve the state of mind, it is the relationship and addressing basic things which do not require resources necessarily but require attention and offering protocols and this is going to be my major priority," he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.



"When I went to Korle Bu, what I did was that I sat with those who have been there for a long time and most of them have a fair idea what the problems are, what it ought to be done and what to put in. As I speak to you, I’ve spoken to the Ghana Medical Association President and some of the Executives."



"I’ve not gone for the vetting but informally, I’m like guys, let’s sit down, what do you want, where do we get to? What must be done? The first approach is to talk to the people in the field," he added.