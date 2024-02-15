Okoe Boye promises to tackle migration of Ghanaian health workers

Health News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the newly appointed Minister of Health, has expressed his commitment to engaging with health workers to explore ways of reducing the migration of health professionals seeking opportunities abroad.



Dr. Okoe Boye emphasised the significance of building relationships and collaborations as key factors in addressing the concerns of social groups.



Dr. Okoe Boye stressed that effective leadership involves not only implementing programs but also fostering positive engagements.



"Sometimes, it is not the programs you introduce but the relationships you make and keep, and having the right things in place. When you talk to people, they will know that they have someone who is willing to listen to them and help you achieve your goals. If you make the stakeholders happy and understand what you are about, then you are well on your way to making a mark," he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi TV.



Drawing on historical examples, he pointed out two key policies implemented by President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 and 2009 that slowed down the migration of health professionals. These policies included the establishment of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, which provided a local avenue for specialization, and a waiver for importing cars, addressing a concern among doctors about vehicle ownership.



Dr. Okoe Boye expressed optimism about meeting health workers, understanding their perspectives, and implementing measures to improve their working conditions and job satisfaction.



He believes that by addressing specific concerns and creating a supportive environment, the migration of health professionals can be significantly reduced.