Okoe-Boye urges hospitals to use generators amid power crisis

Health News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: BBC

Health Minister-Designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has urged health facilities to use alternative power sources, particularly generator sets, amidst recent erratic power supply.



During a visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, he responded to calls for health facilities to be exempted from intermittent power cuts due to their impact on healthcare delivery, Dr. Okoe-Boye emphasized the importance of addressing the issue pragmatically rather than emotionally.



He acknowledged that while power supply challenges affect hospitals, many healthcare facilities have standby power plants. However, he highlighted the need for proper management and maintenance of these generators.



Dr. Okoe-Boye urged stakeholders to focus on practical solutions, such as conducting audits of hospital facilities to ensure functional standby generators.



He emphasized the importance of accountability and proactive management in addressing power supply issues in healthcare settings.