Okpelor Sowah Din Family appeals to IGP to bring peace to Nmai-Dzorn

The Okpelor Sowah Din Family is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare to help bring peace on their land .



According to the family, they are peace-loving people and law-abiding citizens who cannot do anything untoward.



Addressing the media on behalf of the family, Clement Thompson asserted that, the said land known as Nmai-Dzorn comprises an area of about 1,793.231 acres and bounded on the south by the Duku Enumo,Trebi and Onukpa Wohe stream and ponds, on the north-west by Ashale Botwe family lands, on the south-west by Sraha lands, on the East by the University of Ghana farms and Animal husbandry, and on the north-east by University of Ghana farms (Annex) all in the Greater Accra Region.



He said, the Okpelor Sowah Din Family has been the bona fide allodial owners of the said Nmai-Dzorn land for close to or over two centuries by settlement,possession and control without any hindrance.



More importantly, The ownership of Nmai-Dzorn land by the Okpelor Sowah Din Family was affirmed by the judgement of the Supreme Court Civil Appeal No.24/2002 dated 5th May, 2004 by Justices Kpega,, Mrs.Wood, Brobbey,Dr.Twum and Dr. Date-Bah in the celebrated case of Adjetey Agbosu & 5 Ors vrs Ebenezer Nikoi Kotey & 2 Ors, popularly known as the case of In Re Ashale Botwe Lands , reported in the Ghana Law Reports [2003-2005] 1 GLR 685,S.C.



The family wishes to advise those persons nurturing the intention of carrying acts of lawlessness toward unlawful invasion ,trespass to, or entry upon ,any part of Nmai - Dzorn land by any means, shall face resistance under the law .