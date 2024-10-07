Okuapehene marks Odwira

Regional News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The historic town of Akropong is set for a vibrant celebration as the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, marks the Odwira festival from October 7 to 11.



The festival, themed “Sustainable Development through Patronage of Eco-Tourism and Environmental Health,” will feature traditional ceremonies like yam outdooring and ancestral purification.



The Okuapehene has initiated several projects since 2020, including a library and scholarships for needy students.



This year’s event will highlight peace and unity as Ghana heads into elections, bringing together the community and government officials to celebrate the town’s cultural heritage.