Okuapehene rejects Kwesi Addo's claim to Amamprobihene title

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III has formally rejected Kwesi Addo's claim to the Amamprobihene title, following revelations that Kwesi Addo had been assuming the position for over two years.



In a video released by the Okuapehene palace, Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III expressed frustration over Kwesi Addo's refusal to acknowledge the authority of the Okuapehene, despite multiple attempts to engage with him.



During the 5th Awukudae ceremony, Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III asserted his jurisdiction over the Amamprobi area, emphasizing the historical ties of the Okuapehene to the region.



The Okuapehene condemned Kwesi Addo's actions, alleging his involvement in deforestation and other disruptive activities, stating that he will not tolerate any disrespect towards his authority.



