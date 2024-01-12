Okuapemman SHS 2001 year group constructs ultra-modern toilet facility for their alma mater

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

The 2001-year group of the Okuapemman Past Students Association (OKUAS 2G1) has constructed an ultra-modern toilet facility for their alma mater (Okuapemman Senior High School) to address the sanitation and hygiene needs of its students.



The facility, which costs a little over GH¢200,000.00, has 16 cubicles, each having a modern toilet bowl with a cistern, four urinal bowls, four hand washing basins, and an inner storeroom to keep detergents and other cleaning materials.



It has one of the best roofing materials, doors and adjustable aluminium and glass windows, and it is also equipped with a complete water supply system made up of a mechanised borehole with a pumping machine and an overhead water reservoir to supply water continuously.



The OKUAS 2G1 constructed the facility to mark 20 years of leaving the school.



Mrs Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, Vice President and Project Committee Chairperson of OKUAS 2G1 speaking during the inauguration of the facility at the school, said the gesture was their way of showing appreciation to the school.



She said, “We’re indeed proud of being past students of Okuapemman Senior High and we believe this kind gesture is a way of expressing how grateful we are to the school for nurturing us and allowing us to make a living through secondary education.



The Okuapemman SHS is a Category “A” coeducational institution and a Science Resource Centre located in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region, which has the physical infrastructure, the human resources, and a unique mandate to train students, who have normal vision and the visually impaired.



The unique mandate of the school makes it the ultimate choice and destination for many families that are seeking an all-inclusive quality education for their children and wards.



The recent influx and increase in student enrollment have worsened the state of the school's only toilet facility serving two of the male houses; namely Opoku Acheampong House and Kwadade House.



Mrs Asiedu-Amrado said; It is in the light of the above and in the spirit of giving back to our alma mater, which reflects the school’s motto, “Semper Primus! Always First!!,” that the OKUAS 2G1 year group, with the collective efforts of all members, has for the first time built such a facility for the school.



She said the facility contributed to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (6), which sought to “End open defecation and provide access to sanitation and hygiene for all.



She assured that the group would do more for the school in the coming years and appealed to all other past students and corporate bodies to consider Okuapemman SHS for their corporate social responsibilities.



She advised the students to maintain the facility well and ensure it was in good condition always.



Reverend Richard Afari, Headmaster, Okuapemman SHS noted that the high student population had put a lot of pressure on existing facilities saying the new toilet facility was very timely and would help to improve the quality of life of the students.



He expressed gratitude to the 2001-year group for selflessly giving back in a remarkable way.



Meanwhile, the ceremony featured a mentorship session where the students were exposed to insightful topics such as “Poised to Achieve Excellence” by Mrs Asiedu-Amrado, “Goal Setting” by Jacob Owusu Ntiamoah, and “Values, Ethics and Etiquettes” by Linda Offei Doke.



