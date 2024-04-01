Okudzeto Ablakwa criticizes Foreign Ministry's passport fee hike

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration's decision to increase passport application fees, citing the current economic crisis and high cost of living.



The Ministry announced the fee adjustments, effective April 1, 2024, in alignment with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481. The new fees include GH¢800 for expedited 48-page passports and GH¢700 for 32-page applications.



Taking to social media, Ablakwa criticized the Ministry for imposing what he described as "draconian fees," noting that he and his colleagues on the Foreign Affairs Committee had suggested a graduated approach when economic conditions improve, but their advice was ignored.



Ablakwa urged the Ministry to reconsider the fee hikes, emphasizing the need for sensitivity to the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians. He indicated that the matter would be revisited when Parliament resumes from recess.



The MP's comments reflect a broader concern among some stakeholders about the impact of the fee increases on ordinary Ghanaians, especially given the current economic difficulties.



I am terribly disappointed in Ghana’s Foreign Ministry for the astronomical increases in passport application fees.



As my NDC colleagues and I always maintained at the Foreign Affairs Committee, the current economic crisis and unprecedented high cost of living make it untenable to impose these draconian fees.



We insisted at Committee that the worst case scenario could be a graduated approach when economic conditions improve but alas they ignored our advice and have gone ahead to impose these insensitive rates in one fell swoop.



The Ministry should reconsider this inimical action immediately.

We shall surely revisit this matter when Parliament resumes from recess.