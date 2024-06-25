Okudzeto vs Kusi Boateng: Court to hear appeal on June 26

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Court of Appeal will rule on June 26 on an objection to the reconstitution of the panel hearing the appeal of Rev Kusi Boateng, challenging a High Court ruling on a contempt case against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Ablakwa's lawyers, led by Thaddeus Sory, object to the new panel, citing inconsistencies and potential bias, as the previous panel's chair, Justice Dzamefe, was replaced.



They also alleged that Rev Kusi Boateng's relationship with the Chief Justice could compromise a fair trial.



However, Rev Kusi Boateng's counsel, Bobby Banson, argued that these claims are not legally grounded.