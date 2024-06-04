Okyenhene, Jinapor launch One- Student-One-Tree initiative at Kyebi

Politics of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The "One-Student-One-Tree" initiative, part of the Green Ghana Project, has been launched by the paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa State and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



The initiative aims to cultivate a culture of tree planting among youth, emphasizing environmental protection.



The Okyenhene highlighted the importance of forest conservation, urging students to protect their future by participating.



Minister Jinapor praised the Okyenhene's leadership and emphasized the project's role in mitigating climate change.