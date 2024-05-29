You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943729

Source: Asaase Radio

Okyenhene to Oppong Nkrumah: keep working hard

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has praised newly appointed Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, for his efforts to address Ghana’s housing challenges.

During a visit on May 28, 2024, the Okyenhene commended Nkrumah's proactive approach to alleviating the country’s 1.8 million housing unit shortfall.

The minister inspected key projects, including a new bridge over the Birim River and a Modern Community Market Center.

He emphasized the importance of timely completion and adherence to safety protocols on construction sites.

The Okyenhene also urged immediate action on dredging waterways to prevent flooding.

